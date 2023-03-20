Steven Gerald Warkel Wins The Race Against Mega Budget Films With His First Feature Length Film Hair-Trigger

Hair-Trigger Movie Poster

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The horror, suspense, crime thriller Hair-Trigger, written and directed by Steven Gerald Warkel, is now available on OTT platforms Vudu and Amazon. Drawing inspiration from 1992’s classic Reservoir Dogs featuring Academy Award-nominated Harvey Keitel and the first-of-its-kind slasher genre Tobe Hooper’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the film has received an impressive IMDb rating of 8.7.

Critics have praised the small-budget film for the direction, stellar cast, and story-line that keeps the viewers engaged. Set in the summer of 1994, the director has done full justice in maintaining the 90s era by taking care of the small details, from the popular haircut to fashion and linguistics; the film takes viewers back into the millennial period. The trailer opens with a tune reminiscing urban music, sending nostalgic vibes. Steven Gerald Warkel’s Hair-Trigger is everything the viewer wants it to be. Distributed by Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, the trailer is available to watch on YouTube.

Hailing from twin cities, Steven attended film school at Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2016. While still a student he officially entered the American entertainment industry in 2017 with a nine-minute-long comedy-drama short film Stanley starring Bed Ledinsky, which was appreciated for the story-line and direction. He has achieved a career milestone with Hair Trigger, his first feature-length film. Some of his other works include Urban Luau, and the Honest Work, in which he collaborated with Joe Greening and Nick Biewer.

In pursuit of achieving unprecedented heights of filmmaking, Steven set out to shoot Hair-Trigger on a minimal budget; speaking to the marketing team of the film, he shared the risk he ran to make Hair-Trigger a reality; he further shared.

"We were trying to figure out what kind of film we could do on a shoestring budget, and that's where the concept came from. Our budget was much less than that of Reservoir Dogs and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but both of those films are regarded as low-budget, minimal-location indie classics despite their much big budgets. After recalling these movies and their recurring themes, I had the idea that it would be interesting to see how they might work in a cross-genre setting. Those two movies are what got me interested in making my own films. I thought it would be good to make Hair-Trigger as a tribute to the stories and filmmakers that sparked my initial interest in the profession, so I decided to give it a shot."

The film stars Emily Carlson, Chris Charais, and Joseph Schwartz in leading roles, all of which Steven carefully picked from the same film school he attended. Knowing half of the work of a good director goes into casting, Steven is currently occupied with editing his next short film titled ‘Walk Away.’

For more details and information, please visit Steven Gerald Warkel - IMDb.

Hair-Trigger Now Stream On Vudu And Amazon.

ABOUT STEVEN GERALD WARKEL AND HAIR~TRIGGER

The independent filmmaker from Minneapolis, Steven Gerald Warkel, stepped into the writing and direction of full-length films with the release of his latest horror crime thriller Hair-Trigger. Set on a low budget, the film was well-received by the audience.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter + Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

Hair-Trigger Official Trailer