Author Jerry L. Burton Releases New Bible Study Guide, "Get A Grip on the Bible: A Study Guide: Genesis through Ruth"

Jerry L. Burton has published "Get A Grip on the Bible," a study guide that helps readers confidently read and understand Scripture.
UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book "Get A Grip on the Bible" by Jerry L. Burton Helps Readers Gain Confidence in Reading Scripture. PhD in Church Administration and Retired US Air Force Lt. Colonel shares his extensive knowledge in the first volume of a three-volume study guide.
This first volume of "Get A Grip on the Bible" focuses on Genesis through Ruth It helps readers become confident in their ability to read and remember Scripture. This is achieved by "storifying" the Bible, rather than just memorizing it, and by providing historical and cultural information to enhance the meaningfulness of the Scriptures. This equips readers to look for the whole story rather than “sound bites. “Get A Grip” also includes challenging questions and exercises to reinforce the learning experience.
Jerry L. Burton is an ordained minister with a PhD in Church Administration, and a retired US Air Force Lt. Colonel. He has extensive experience in science, religion, business, and education, and has published articles and training manuals in various fields. His passion for sharing God's Word in an understandable way has led him to write a three-volume study guide to the Bible, with the first volume covering Genesis through Ruth.
This book helps readers identify with the people and stories within it. By understanding the context, recipients, and intent of the message, readers can apply the teachings of the Bible to their own lives.
"Get A Grip on the Bible" is an essential read for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of the Bible and develop a closer relationship with God. The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle versions. Volume Two, covering 1 Samuel through Malachi, is targeted for release in December 2023, while Volume Three will cover the Inter Testament Period through Revelation.
For more information on Jerry L. Burton and his work, visit his amazon page; you can also contact him directly via email.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803 email us here
Jerry Burton on Spotlight with Logan Crawford
You just read:
Author Jerry L. Burton Releases New Bible Study Guide, "Get A Grip on the Bible: A Study Guide: Genesis through Ruth"
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here