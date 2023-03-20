WizSmart by Petix, Petz’ Latest Brand, Expands its One-of-a-Kind Production Facility In Brazil
Outside São Paulo, Brazil, the factory is the largest and first-ever facility tailored to repurposing diapers into pet care pee padsWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WizSmart by Petix announced it is expanding its production factory in Brazil, becoming the only manufacturer in the world with a diaper repurposing facility for a dog pad line. One of the largest of its kind at 80,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility provides more than 130 jobs, benefits the local economy, and serves 10 to 12 countries. Petix will also unveil a never-before-seen machine designed to produce WizSmart’s innovative pee pads at industry-leading speeds and quality. The expansion comes within a year of Petix’s acquisition by Petz, the largest pet group in Brazil. Listed on the local stock exchange (B3: PETZ3), in FY2022, Petz total sales was approximately $650 million.
“Expanding our production facility was the next phase after the exciting acquisition last year. As a company rooted in creating a new product in a long-stagnant market that pushes the boundaries of both quality and creative upcycling, we are looking forward to operating in a greater capacity. We can better serve the international pet industry from a facility where everything is Brazil-made, as well as the local community and economy. It benefits everyone from large retailers in the US, Canada, Europe and Latin America, to mom-and-pop pet shops and our individual Brazilian neighbors who can grow their skills and livelihoods on the Petix production team,” said Rogerio Haddad, CEO and Founder of Petix.
MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES
WizSmart by Petix uses a zero-waste model to produce incredibly absorbent, premium pee pads made from repurposed baby diapers that would otherwise be disposed by leading companies for minor defects.
The factory features five brand new fully automated packaging lines to produce WizSmart’s innovative designs, such as the new pee pads easy to carry handles and perforated openings, just like a quick-grab package of baby diapers. A showroom to highlight the finished sustainable products, production capacity and advantages at the new warehouse includes:
• Repurposing over 400 tons of diapers every month. These unused, defective diapers are shredded and made into soft absorbent pee pads for upcycling at its best.
• Separating all plastics for further downstream processing.
• Petix’s new line has a unique vision control system monitoring production.
• Reutilizing the absorbent polymer from the diapers in dog pads.
• Using fluff pulp from eucalyptus trees instead of pine trees, as it’s a better renewable cycle, all FHC certified.
• The factory has been audited and certified by SGS with an overall rating of 97 out of 100. There is a fully equipped and staffed onsite laboratory for testing raw materials, finished products and product development.
• Dedicated team with long experience in optimizing pad performance, able to quickly turnaround samples for customers testing.
THE GLOBAL REACH
Operated by the largest pet group in Brazil, this facility will allow WizSmart by Petix to reach more retailers in more locations around the world.
With white labeling opportunities for brands to sell their own sustainable pee pads, the automation offers faster turnaround time on orders, fast shipping times to the US Southern and Eastern regions and no duties to US, Canada and Europe. Petix helps retailers diversify their supply chain with waste-free, quality products all made and manufactured in Brazil.
THE LOCAL PEOPLE
The production facility is located one hour from São Paulo and provides jobs for 130 people with opportunity to improve their skills and positions. Petix strictly follows all local labor regulations, providing paid vacations, holidays and healthcare. This type of expansion will help increase the local economy and wellbeing of employees.
