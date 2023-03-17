Solidity Group and North American Hospital Group to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Center in Queretaro

Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Solidity Group partners with the North American Hospital Group and Anahuac University for the construction of the St. Andrews Medical Center in Querétaro. This mixed-use project will be the first American Medical Center in Mexico and is set to be inaugurated in 2024.

Figure 1

Solidity Group invests in the healthcare sector in Mexico with its first project, "San Andrews" Hospital in Querétaro, amid the growing trend of medical tourism in the country. According to the Mexican Council for Medical Tourism, medical tourism generated around $25 billion in revenue in the country in 2019, with the majority of medical tourists coming from the United States.

With an estimated 1.8 million medical tourists traveling to Mexico from the United States in 2022, Mexican hospitals and clinics have invested in cutting-edge technology and highly trained personnel and have worked on building modern and comfortable facilities to attract patients from around the world. Solidity Group recognizes the potential of the healthcare sector in Mexico and is committed to providing quality healthcare services to both domestic and international patients. As medical tourism in the country continues to grow, Solidity Group is poised to play a significant role in providing accessible and affordable healthcare services to patients from around the world.

Figure 2

The St. Andrews Medical Center will be developed in three phases, with the first phase scheduled for inauguration in September 2024. This phase will consist of a hospital, office tower, shopping mall, and hotel, with an investment of 1,500 mm MXN in 49,000m2 of the project.

The hospital will be the first school hospital in Mexico, with a focus on providing continuing medical education and research. This state-of-the-art facility will offer an array of services, including Cardiology, Plastic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Hematology, Oncology, Urology, Orthopedics, and General Surgery. All spaces have been designed in accordance with American safety standards, ensuring the utmost safety for patients and staff. Furthermore, American health insurance plans will be accepted, making this hospital accessible to a wide range of patients.

Figure 3

Jorge Torres Landa, a promoter of real estate, housing, tourism, commercial, and now hospital projects, has led the Solidity Group in this groundbreaking venture. With over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Landa has developed a proven track record of providing excellent customer service and innovative business strategies. His leadership and expertise have helped propel the Solidity Group to the forefront of the industry.

"As a member of Solidity Group's permanent council and as the commercial representative of the group, I am very excited about how we are always on the market trend and can anticipate the needs of a thriving community in Querétaro," Landa said.

About Solidity Group

Solidity Group is a leading real estate development company that has been providing exceptional service and innovative solutions for over two decades. With a proven track record of success and a commitment to excellence, the Solidity Group has established itself as a leader in the industry.

