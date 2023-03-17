Vertex Energy, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 2, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vertex Energy, Inc. ("Vertex" or the "Company") VTNR investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Vertex securities VTNR between April 1, 2022 and August 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Vertex released its Q2 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $63.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA that was 50% less than the previous quarter's guidance. The company also withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal years 2022 and 2023, leading to a 44.2% drop in the company's stock price. The class action lawsuit alleges that Vertex's management made false and misleading statements and omitted adverse information about the company's business operations and prospects. The lawsuit claims that the company's management entered into several hedging derivatives, inventory purchase and intermediation agreements, and inventory production issues that severely affected Vertex's financial position, leading to significant losses in Q2 2022. The lawsuit alleges that Vertex's management made positive statements about the company's business prospects that were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

