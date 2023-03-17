Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") VOLT VLTMF is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Share Offering").

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Share Offering for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

The closing of the Share Offering is expected to occur on or about March 27, 2023. All securities issued pursuant to the Share Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

