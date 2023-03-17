Mirah Investment & Development Launches Amali Luxury Residence – Bali's First Cliff-Front Serviced Residence of its kind.

Mirah Investment & Development, a leading property developer in Bali, has announced the launch of Amali Luxury Residence, the first serviced cliff-front residence in Bali offering turnkey luxury apartments & penthouses with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.



Amali Luxury Residence - Bali's first luxury cliff-front serviced residence developed by Mirah Investment & Development

Amali Luxury Residence is located atop the white cliffs of Uluwatu, offering ocean & beach views with an array of resort-like amenities. It is the first cliff-front serviced residence in Bali, providing a rare opportunity for those searching to buy property in Bali the chance to own luxury cliff-front property on the island’s hottest upcoming real estate region.

Amali Luxury Residence promises elevated luxury living paired with timeless service. Surrounded by white sands, crystal clear water, cliff-top temples, and some of the world’s most iconic surf breaks, the development offers high-end apartments & penthouses with unobstructed ocean and beach views – highly coveted features for potential buyers of Bali properties. The onsite amenities include a 5-star personable concierge, a restaurant, two pools, a full gym and recovery centre with sauna and ice bath, a spa and wellness facilities offering massage, nail and hair treatments, a kid’s club, and private offices.

"The Uluwatu region, especially around Bingin beach and the cliffs above, is currently the hottest region for real estate. It is attracting ex-pats, tourists, and investors alike and cliff-front land where this type of serviced residences can be built is an absolute rarity,” said Adrian Savage, President Director of Mirah Investment & Development.

“We are thrilled to be launching Amali Luxury Residence, and to be providing this exclusive opportunity to our clients and for those seeking a unique property for sale in Bali,” Adrian continued to say.

Ocean view from Loft-Apartment at Amali Luxury Residence

Located in the exclusive Bingin area of Uluwatu, Amali Luxury Residence sits on rare and coveted cliff-front land. Uluwatu has become one of Bali's top destinations, with its beautiful beaches, world- renowned surf breaks, and breathtaking scenery attracting discerning travellers and investors alike.

The development provides contemporary design in an exclusive location, just a few minutes away from Uluwatu's beach clubs, including Single Fin, Savaya, Ulu Cliff House, and El Kabron – and minutes from Bali’s iconic white sand beaches such as Padang Padang, Dreamland and Suluban Beaches.

Amali Luxury Residence is designed to offer a completely turnkey experience for those looking at property for sale in Bali & seeking hassle-free real estate investment. Investors can buy direct from Bali's leading property developer with end-to-end legal and financial services.

Bingin, Uluwatu – Site of Amali Luxury Residence

"We're proud to be leading the way with the first luxury serviced residence of its kind in the region,” said Stewart Morris, Head of Sales & Marketing for Mirah Investment & Development." But what really sets them apart is the amenities & service… Amali Luxury Residence offers a complete luxury journey. And when that’s combined that with the excitement of being part of Bali’s top trending destination, it's clear that owning a unit at Amali [Luxury Residence] means more than simply investing & buying Bali property - it’s about being a part of a thriving community and indulging in the exclusivity that comes with owning a piece of Bali’s rare cliff-front land."

With its strategic location and awe-inspiring nature, Bingin is sure to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, providing investors with ample opportunities previously unseen in the region.

About Mirah Investment & Development

Mirah Investment & Development is Bali’s leading property developer. Established as the market leader with years of experience bringing the top developments to the best locations across the Indonesian archipelago. Their extensive in-house legal team offers end-to-end services for all clients including legal, taxation, and immigration services & guidance.

