The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Harry H. Kazakian as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in legal and investigative services

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harry H. Kazakian is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in legal and investigative services.

Mr. Kazakian earned a private investigator's certificate in 2001 from the School of Private Investigations. He was certified in phlebotomy in 1983 by the California Association of Paramedical Schools, and in 1982 he was certified as an emergency medical technician by the Associated Technical College. Mr. Kazakian is a certified criminal defense investigator through the United Latino Students Association. He has experience working as a high exposure claims adjuster for the Automobile Club of Southern California. He worked as an emergency medical technician in Glendale, California and Los Angeles County from 1982 to 1997.

Mr. Kazakian is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of USA Express Legal & Investigative Services and also serves as a private investigator and claims adjuster. According to Mr. Kazakian, he oversees day to day operations, directs investigations, oversees and reviews reports to determine future actions on each case, determines the cause of wrongful deaths, and ensures justice for victims.

Mr. Kazakian has published articles in Forbes Magazine and has been recognized for providing education and guidance to clerical support by the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. He attributes his success to his dependability, hard work, honesty, and willingness to always make himself accessible to clients. In the future, Mr. Kazakian plans to merge his business with a larger company. He also hopes to train and mentor more investigators to preserve his legacy.

Mr. Kazakian would like to give special thanks to his wife, Gina Kazakian, with whom he has been married 30 years.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inner-circle-acknowledges-harry-h-kazakian-as-a-top-pinnacle-professional-for-his-contributions-in-legal-and-investigative-services-301775341.html

SOURCE The Inner Circle