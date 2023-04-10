The Savage Warrior Project Unleashes the Savage Cartwheel Challenge to Raise Awareness of Crimes Against Women and Kids

The Savage Warrior Project is on a mission to put an end to crimes committed against women and children worldwide with The Savage Cartwheel Challenge
A small body of determined spirits, fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission, can alter their course in history.”
— Ghandi
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mustard Seed Alliance Inc. (MSA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to present the Savage Cartwheel Challenge – an innovative social media campaign aimed at raising awareness, educating, and empowering women and children who have been victims of sex trafficking, forced marriage, child pornography, domestic violence, rape, and other horrendous crimes. By taking part in the Savage Cartwheel Challenge, individuals can become champions for women and children worldwide.
Through the power of social media, MSA is committed to creating a world where women and children are safe and free to pursue their dreams. By joining the Savage Cartwheel Challenge, participants will help to rescue, rehabilitate, and restore the lives of those who have suffered at the hands of violence and exploitation.
The inspiration for the Savage Cartwheel Challenge came from the story of a child in India who was rescued from sex trafficking. Despite her circumstances, the child displayed joy and freedom by doing cartwheels down a dirt road in her village. This display of resilience inspired the Challenge and MSA's ongoing efforts to empower women and children globally.
Participating in the Savage Cartwheel Challenge is simple. All participants need to do is record themselves doing a cartwheel, post the video on social media, challenge someone else, and make a donation. By taking part in the Challenge, individuals will not only demonstrate their commitment to standing up against violence and exploitation but will also help to raise awareness and funds for the cause.
MSA invites everyone to join them in their mission to create a better world for women and children who have suffered at the hands of violence and exploitation. For more information, visit savagecartwheelchallenge.org.
Contact:
Elle West
CEO
info@mustardseedalliance.org.
Contact
michelle west
Mustard Seed Alliance
info@mustardseedalliance.org