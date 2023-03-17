San Juan Islands’ 15 Acre Private & Self-Sustainable Whale Watching Hideaway to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Oceanfront 15.5 acre estate on San Juan Island Nearly 1,000 feet of private shoreline Notable architect & unique layout for the ultimate retreat Thoughtfully designed for serenity & privacy by David Kinderfather Serene setting perfect for whale watching

In cooperation with Greg King and Sybil Mager of Windermere San Juan Island, 763 Carefree Way will auction in April via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set on San Juan Island, the largest of its namesake archipelago in Washington state, 763 Carefree Way is a 15-plus acre, whale-watching paradise. Currently listed for $14.5 million, the property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Greg King and Sybil Mager of Windermere San Juan Island. Bidding is scheduled to open 13 April and gavel 18 April via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

This secluded estate was designed by David Kinderfather to maximize endless views and privacy. The expansive property is dottedwith multiple living and communal spaces, adjoined by glass galleries framing views of the forest, the Pacific Ocean, or passing pods of Orcas around every turn. High-end finishes, such as knot-free virgin fir, Burmese teak, slate, and glass, abound, can be found throughout the structures, while multiple outdoor patios,flowing amidst mature trees, Flagstone paths, and local sculpture, provide the perfect space for entertaining. Panoramic views of the Haro Strait and Vancouver Island unveil themselves from every room and can be enjoyed from all 15.5 acres of the property. The primary suite featuresdual spa bathrooms with custom walk-in closets/dressing rooms, and two private guest accommodations—one apartment and the other a standalone house—offer ultimate privacy for guests of any kind. A separate indoor-outdoor studio is a peaceful spot for meditation, reading, or yoga.

Nestled between Haro Strait and the San Juan Channel at the borders of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle Washington, San Juan Island is home to various beaches and a diverse island landscape. Adventure awaits across 450 islands, rocks, and pinnacles that are federally protected. Explore cedar and fir forests, keeping a keen eye out for pods of migrating orcas or glimpse majestic bald eagles. The estate is a short drive from Friday Harbor, San Juan Island's capital seaport. Friday Harbor offers a walkable setting with abundant culture, including museums for art, history, aviation, whales and indigenous Lummi and Samish culture, and one honoring the region's veterans. On the Northwestern coast of the island rests a boater's paradise in Roche Harbor. Stroll through walking paths that wind through the forests or the sculpture park, enjoy a game of bocce or tennis, kayak the bay, or watch the seaplanes land from the patio of one of the waterfront restaurants. Roche Harbor offers an upscale seaside resort, event venue, lush gardens, airport, and a world-class marina. Take a whale watching or kayaking tour, or ride the ferry to Lopez, Shaw, or Orcas Island, where everything from breweries, wine tasting, restaurants, coffee shops, farmer's markets, and boutiques await. San Juan Island National Historic Park lies on the south side of the island, 10 miles from the estate, with picturesque, two-mile-long South Beach and the Cattle Point Lighthouse overlooking the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Additional features include 9,900 square feet of living space; five bedrooms; six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms;a private gym and spa; and a two-and-a-half-car, heated garage.The property is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

