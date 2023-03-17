Submit Release
Supreme Court will answer teed-up bail questions and decide felony-murder resentencing issue; it depublishes arbitration opinion

At yesterday’s Supreme Court conference, a double one, actions of note included: Bail, Resentencing, PAGA arbitration, Government immunityAppeal timeliness, New evidence, Jury trial waiver, Criminal case grant-and-holds, and Delgadillo transfers. 

