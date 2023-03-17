Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,867 in the last 365 days.

EU anti-corruption programme and Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure start cooperation 

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Rebuilding and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and the head of the European Union Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI), Allan Pag Kristensen, signed a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and EUACI in Kyiv on 16 March.

Cooperation between EUACI and the Ministry will include support for the development of a national geographic information system, monitoring of regional development and reconstruction, and the establishment of an Integrity Support Unit within the Ministry to provide high-level expertise and advice.

“The signing of the Memorandum demonstrates the Ministry’s strong commitment to values of transparency, accountability and integrity and to preventing corruption. We believe that our close cooperation will contribute to mitigating corruption risks and will promote a transparent recovery of Ukraine,”  EUACI head Kristensen said.

“Anti-corruption reform is one of the Ministry’s priorities.  Citizens and stakeholders need to be confident that all funds will be used efficiently and strictly for their intended purpose. Implementation of anti-corruption activities is mandatory for Ukraine’s reconstruction,”  added Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU anti-corruption programme and Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure start cooperation 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more