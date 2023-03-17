Fox Corporation: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for defamation after the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, claiming that Fox spread false statements about Dominion rigging the election. Fox faces significant legal liability after it was revealed that its senior leaders knew the claims were false. Fox's Class A and B stocks have both declined over 12% due to ongoing revelations about its legal exposure in the Dominion lawsuit.

