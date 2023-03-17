Norfolk Southern Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 15, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises Norfolk Southern Corporation (“Norfolk Southern” or “the Company”)(NYSE: NSC) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fate securities (NYSE: NSC) between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2023 (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com .

Norfolk Southern, a rail transportation company, implemented a strategy called “Precision Scheduled Railroading” to increase revenues and decrease costs, which included reductions in staff and longer, heavier trains. A class action lawsuit alleged that this strategy led to increased train derailments and risk-taking at the expense of safety. In February 2023, a derailment in Ohio caused fires and hazardous material leaks, leading to a drop in the company's stock price. The governor and EPA held Norfolk Southern responsible for the cleanup costs, and the attorney general considered legal action against them. Norfolk Southern announced a plan to improve operational safety, but the stock price fell further.

