Jonathan Emord for US Senate to host Save America rallies in Lynchburg, Richmond, and Leesburg
The official campaign tour to Save America Proudly Announces the Candidacy an American Patriot & Winning Constitutional Lawyer, Jonathan Emord, for US Senate.FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of a pathbreaking best-selling book, THE AUTHORITARIANS, an official candidate for the United States Senate for the great state of Virginia, will be hosting a series of events "Save America" rallies in Lynchburg, Richmond, and Leesburg, Virginia.
WHO: Jonathan Emord, Candidate for US Senate
WHAT: Save America Rallies
WHERE: Lynchburg, Richmond, and Leesburg, Virginia
WHEN: March 29-31, 2023, 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
WHY: Campaign to Save America Proudly Announces the Candidacy of an American Patriot and Winning Constitutional Lawyer, Jonathan Emord, for the Senate of the United States.
For the past 37 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
