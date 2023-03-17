National Vision Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds National Vision Holdings, Inc. Investors of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2023 - EYE

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in National Vision Holdings, Inc. ("National Vision" or the "Company") EYE of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of National Vision investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of National Vision common stock between May 13, 2021, and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/national-vision-class-action-submission-form?prid=37428&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (c) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the Company's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; e) the Company's recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in National Vision during the relevant timeframe, you have until March 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://zlk.com/pslra-1/national-vision-class-action-submission-form?prid=37428&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158914