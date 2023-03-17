Ashgabat hosted consultations between Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia

17/03/2023

On March 16-17, 2023, consultations were held at the Ministry of foreign affairs on the inventory and improvement of the treaty and legal basis of bilateral relations.

During the consultations, a list of existing and invalid interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and treaties, as well as draft documents under consideration by the two countries was examined.

The diplomats identified promising areas for expanding the bilateral legal framework and agreed to continue a systematic dialogue on its further improvement.