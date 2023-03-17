Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,907 in the last 365 days.

Ashgabat hosted consultations between Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia

Ashgabat hosted consultations between Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia

17/03/2023

162

On March 16-17, 2023, consultations were held at the Ministry of foreign affairs on the inventory and improvement of the treaty and legal basis of bilateral relations.

During the consultations, a list of existing and invalid interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and treaties, as well as draft documents under consideration by the two countries was examined.

The diplomats identified promising areas for expanding the bilateral legal framework and agreed to continue a systematic dialogue on its further improvement.

You just read:

Ashgabat hosted consultations between Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more