A meeting with the Ambassador of India was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

17/03/2023

On March 17, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Turkmenistan Vidhu P. Nair held talks during which they discussed topical issues on the agenda of interstate cooperation.

As was emphasized during the meeting, the main factor in the consistent development of relations between Turkmenistan and India are contacts at the highest level. In this context, the significance of the First Central Asia-India Summit, held in the format of a videoconference on January 27, 2022 with the participation of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Prime Minister of India, was noted. An important step in strengthening interstate dialogue was the state visit of the President of the Republic of India to Turkmenistan in April last year.

The sides stated the constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and India in the international arena, mutual support of initiatives and proposals within the framework of the United Nations and other international structures.

The great potential for cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, in the field of transport and logistics services, information technology, textile, chemical and petrochemical industries, architecture and construction was noted.

The spheres of science and education, healthcare and the medical industry were identified as promising areas of Turkmen-Indian cultural and humanitarian cooperation.