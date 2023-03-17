INTERPHEX and The Center for Professional Innovation & Education Reach Agreement for Accredited Programming

INTERPHEX has announced plans to offer approved pharmaceutical and biotechnology certification courses, provided by CfPIE

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERPHEX has announced plans to offer approved pharmaceutical and biotechnology certification courses at the 2023 event, taking place April 25-27 at the Javits Center, provided by the Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CfPIE).

CfPIE, the worldwide leader in quality life science training for over twenty years, offers a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical device certification programs in key business areas including regulatory policy, product development, go-to-market strategies, compliance, and more. Since their inception in 2001, CfPIE has trained over 34,000 professionals.

CfPIE, in collaboration with INTERPHEX management, will develop, curate, and provide relevant and timely Training Sessions specifically for INTERPHEX 2023 attendees, taught by expert, industry-active instructors.

“The INTERPHEX Show Management team is always striving to enhance the event and bring additional value to our customers, and we believe the courses being offered by CfPIE will do just that,” says Douglas Lugo, Event Director of INTEPRHEX. “For customers looking to advance their careers within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CfPIE’s certification courses add credibility and keep you up-to-date with emerging trends and best practices.”

“CfPIE is excited to partner with INTERPHEX, the leading global pharmaceutical technical conference, to offer six of our pharmaceutical and medical device training courses live and in-person during the April 2023 event,” says Mark Mazzie, CEO of CfPIE. “Each course will count toward one or more of our industry-recognized certification programs. We’re looking forward to developing an innovative program that brings additional value INTERPHEX customers.”

Information on how to register for Training Sessions will be available in the coming months. Course attendees will acquire 14 credit hours through three partial-days of interactive presentation by expert instructors, as well as receive complimentary access to the entire INTERPHEX event, along with exclusive interaction with vendors specific to the course chosen.

The Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CfPIE) provides technical training for Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device and Skin/Cosmetics professionals. CfPIE offers more than 350 class sessions annually across 80 course titles in multiple formats, such as classroom, on-site, and certification programs.

INTERPHEX has been, and continues to be, the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event where you can “Experience Science through Commercialization.” The event is based in New York and brings approximately 8,000 global industry professionals and industry leading suppliers together to “Learn it, Experience it, Procure it” through a unique combination of exhibits, demonstrations, partnering opportunities, networking and no cost technical conference to leverage quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness in today’s ever-changing global market. INTERPHEX offers annual domestic and international industry events and educational opportunities around the world. INTERPHEX and INNOPHEX together, offer the very latest intelligence, cutting-edge technologies. and state-of-the-art innovation throughout the product development life cycle. Follow INTERPHEX on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Interphex continues the learning beyond the show floor. For more information, visit www.INTERPHEX.com

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries and regions across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com