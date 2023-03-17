Senator Santarsiero and Representative Brennan Announce $464,758 for Solebury Township Trail Project

March 17, 2023- BUCKS COUNTY, PA – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tim Brennan (D-29) announced today $464,758 in state funding to complete the Solebury Gateway Trail in Solebury Township.

The award is a state Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which will be used for trail construction and intersection upgrades along the 1.6 mile Solebury Gateway Trail, between Kitchens Lane and Sugan Road. The Solebury Gateway Trail runs along Route 202, Lower York Road and River Road, and allows access to Canal Park along the Delaware Canal.

“This project is a decade and a half in the making, having first been planned and engineered in 2008,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I am pleased to see these funds allocated for this project, which will make it possible to move ahead and improve the recreational opportunities in the area and allow all to enjoy the beauty of Solebury Township.”

Representative Brennan said, “Creating recreational opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy is an investment in our future. This state grant will help make it possible to complete a long-awaited project. I’m looking forward to enjoying the trail with my family when it’s completed!”

“Completion of the Gateway Trail has long been a top priority in Solebury Township,” said Solebury Township Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Baum Baicker. “We are so appreciative of the efforts of Senator Santarsiero and Representative Brennan, because until we were notified that we would be receiving these funds, we were not certain we could turn this vision into a reality.”

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Multimodal Transportation Fund grants visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

