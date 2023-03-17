Submit Release
Woodlyn Fire Company Awarded Funding for Facility Upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, PA – March 17, 2023 – The Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company was recently awarded $75,000 in state capital funding for facility improvements, state Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) announced today.

“Being able to support capital improvement projects so that our emergency responders have adequate and safe facilities to work in is essential to protecting our communities,” said Senator Kearney. “I am thrilled that my office was able to secure this funding. Investments like these are invaluable and give our first responders the support they need to effectively do their jobs.”

The funding was awarded through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Specifically, the funding for Woodlyn Fire Company will be used to replace the fire station’s roof, which has deteriorated due to age and wear and tear.

We desperately needed to address the issue with our roof,” said Christine Ryder, Treasurer for the Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company. “We’ve tried to do patchwork for years, but with this grant, we can now get it professionally done.  As a volunteer fire company, most of our financial help comes from fundraising.  We appreciate the work that Senator Kearney did to help us get this grant.”

