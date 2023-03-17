Ryan Turkmen 13 Who Hosts The Celebrity Podcast Turkmen Live Is Also A Competitive Soccer Player Looking To Go Pro
Ryan Turkmen 13 Who Not Only Hosts The Celebrity Podcast Turkmen Live Is Also A Highly Competative Soccer Player Looking With His Sights Set On Going Pro
I have been very fortunate in all the opportunities that have been given to me”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this exclusive interview, Ryan talks about his life up until now and his future plans. " I have been very fortunate in all the opportunities that have been given to me, from hosting my celebrity podcast ( www.turkmenlive.com )to pursuing my future sights of eventually going pro in soccer," says Ryan. He continues by saying he has been very fortunate in the professional coaching and management he has received to maximize his skill level and talent in soccer. Although Ryan plays on one of the most competitive teams for his age group in Toronto, he has qualified to play in a World Cup championship in Italy this year.
— Ryan Turkmen
About Ryan Turkmen
Ryan Turkmen Hosts a Celebrity Podcast called "Turkmen Live" In this live video podcast, Ryan interviews a wide range of famous guests, from former child stars to sports legends, on how they got where they are now and at what cost. Ryan, who is only thirteen years old himself, a competitive fame-driven soccer player, and author of a six-part book entitled "The Journey," discusses what Ryan currently has to deal with day to day to go pro.
Press Wire
Newswire New York
+1 888-400-1309
email us here