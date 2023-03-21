First National Energy Now in Talks with a Car Company to Produce Low Emission Vehicles for Countries with Basic Needs
A First: Low-Cost Low-Emission Environmentally Sustainable Transportation
First National Energy Corporation (OTCBB:FNEC)SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First National Energy Corporation (FNEC), a sustainable energy solutions provider, announced today that it is currently in discussions with a car manufacturing company to develop cost-effective vehicles for countries with basic transportation needs.
The vehicles will be designed using sustainable proven manufacturing standards and inspired by a famous early 1900s industrialist who focused on creating affordable and simple cars that met people's needs.
First National is excited about the opportunity to create low cost, low emission vehicles with emphasis on a low environmental impact. Testing of their innovative engine has shown the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80-90% compared to traditional engines, and they plan to incorporate this technology into the new vehicles.
The partnership between First National and the car manufacturer will combine their strengths in energy solutions and automotive manufacturing to create a vehicle that is dependable, cost-effective, and tailored to the needs of people living in developing countries. This collaboration has the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of many individuals in these regions, and First National is committed to creating a sustainable transportation solution that meets people's needs while also contributing to environmental preservation.
FNEC is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions and reducing the environmental impact of transportation. The ongoing discussions with the car manufacturer are a testament to the Company's commitment to making a positive impact on the world. As the discussions progress, FNEC will provide updates on the progress of this exciting partnership.
About First National Energy Corporation:
First National Energy Corporation, trading as FNEC for over two decades, is an established player in the renewable energy sector. The company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing sustainability through its investments in cutting-edge sustainable technologies. FNEC has been acquiring a wealth of assets and expertise that position the company to succeed in today’s modern sustainable conscious environment. In addition to its established and efficient turbines that are used worldwide, the company has a lucrative logistics operation in North America and possesses a patented internal combustion engine that could transform fuel efficiency and significantly decrease pollution. Overall, First National Energy Corporation is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world and is actively pursuing this goal through its new mission and investment in innovative technologies.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding product commercialization plans, integration with other products, our business plans and strategies, anticipated advantages for global sales, expected cost savings, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes, our ability to manage our strategic relationships, and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our products and solutions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.
