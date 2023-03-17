New TELUS collective agreement ratified by the United Steelworkers membership

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is pleased to announce that its team members in the Telecommunications Workers Union, United Steelworkers Local 1944 (TWU) bargaining unit have voted to accept the tentative agreement reached by the parties in early March. This new four-year agreement, effective from April 16, 2023 to March 31, 2027, will cover more than 6,500 TELUS team members nationally.



“We are extremely pleased that our team members have voted to accept the new agreement, which effectively balances the needs of our team members, customers and shareholders, while enabling our collective success in a highly competitive and dynamic marketplace,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “We are profoundly grateful to our team members for their commitment to strengthening the exceptional culture we have built together. The ratification of this agreement secures a strong future for our team and enables us to focus on delivering outstanding experiences for the benefit of our customers and the many stakeholders we serve.”

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family preventative health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

jacinthe.beaulieu@telus.com