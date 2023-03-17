Governor Henry McMaster, Scout Motors to Host Bill and Project Agreement Signings

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by Scout Motors, and members of the General Assembly for a bill signing of H. 3604, the Scout Motors bill, followed by a signing of the project development agreement, Monday, March 20, starting at 9:30 AM.

Signing of the Scout Motors Bill:

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Scout Motors, members of the General Assembly, other state and local leaders

WHAT: Scout Motors bill signing

WHEN: Monday, March 20 at 9:30 AM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, 2nd floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Signing of the Project Development Agreement:

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Scout Motors, members of the General Assembly, other state and local leaders

WHAT: Project development agreement signing

WHEN: Monday, March 20 at 10:00 AM or approximately 15 minutes following the Scout Motors bill signing

WHERE: South Carolina State House, South Side Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.