Coral Club Announces Launch of Metastick, Next-Generation Solution for a Healthy Body

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Coral Club, an international company offering vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has launched Metastick - an innovative product for fast and effective support of microflora.

Coral Club focuses on health and creating solutions inspired by nature, backed by scientific research.

People's well-being and body functions depend on their intestinal health. Today, over 2 million people in the US suffer from imbalanced microflora. Bodies are full of harmless bacteria known as microbiota. Most of these bacteria have a positive effect on a person's health and contribute to the body's natural processes. However, when one of these bacterial colonies is out of balance, it can lead to dysbiosis, causing abdominal pain, weakened immunity, emotional instability, and even premature aging.

Living probiotic microorganisms (lacto- and bifidobacteria) secrete useful organic acids, vitamins, and substances with antibacterial properties. The combination of these substances is called metabiotics (active metabolites), which have biological activity and participate in biochemical processes, thereby improving the probiotics environment.

Introducing the newest way to support digestion and immunity - metabiotics from Coral Club in the form of easy-to-use single-portion sticks. Created from natural ingredients using innovative technologies and an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly production process.

Metastick will help maintain a balanced intestinal microflora, support digestion and nutrient absorption, promote a healthier metabolism, and boost the immune system.

"This product will be especially helpful for those who don't consistently follow a healthy diet, experience excessive stress, smoke, or occasionally drink too much alcohol, and those who want to have better appetite control," says Dr Cheryl Reifer, PhD, RD Director of Scientific Affairs, Coral Club expert.

Metastick from Coral Club acts immediately upon ingestion. The components of this metabiotic pass through the aggressive environment of the stomach and enter the intestines unaltered and unharmed. The synergistic action of the ingredients activates the growth of the body's own microflora.

All-natural ingredients include:

Liquid substrates of Lactobacillus Plantarum metabolites from orange peel extracts and Korean kimchi cabbage to release a variety of different metabolites;

Banana peel extract, containing fructooligosaccharides, soluble fiber, and organic acids to activate intestinal peristalsis and support lipid and carbohydrate metabolism;

Vitamin B6 to regulate the function of digestive enzymes and support nervous and cardiovascular systems.

Metastick is manufactured in TCI Co., Ltd.'s unique, high-tech facility with a minimal carbon footprint. Production meets strict international standards and is GMP, ISO, HACCP certified, as well as holding over 2400 international patents and 370 international innovation awards.

About Coral Club: An international company with 25 years of innovation in health and wellness products, dedicated to vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Trusted by millions in over 23 countries, Coral Club helps people improve their lifestyles using the latest technologies and the support of experienced, dedicated professionals worldwide to develop these innovative products.

