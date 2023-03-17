Submit Release
Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta: Improving Indoor Air Quality in Schools to Combat Asthma

Many schools lack proper air filtration, leaving occupants exposed to indoor air pollutants and allergens, such as mold, which can worsen asthma symptoms.

Ensuring a healthy indoor environment is not just our job, it's our passion. We are committed to providing accurate testing and actionable solutions to help people breathe more easily.”
— Julian Alston
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta is proud to announce that they have been serving the Augusta - Richmond community for 7 years. Founded in Atlanta, GA over 20 years ago, Air Allergens has become a trusted provider of mold and indoor air quality testing services, helping residents and local businesses identify potential asbestos, mold and indoor air quality issues.

In celebrating this milestone, Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta acknowledges that their clients' continued confidence and support have contributed to their success. Committed to providing personalized attention and ensuring client satisfaction.

After 20 years of providing expert mold and asbestos testing services to over thirty thousand clients in the southeast, Air Allergen has confidently compiled an extensive collection of over 350 studies from renowned scientists across the world. These studies unequivocally illustrate the crucial relationship between indoor air quality and a range of health issues. Visitors to their website can find a comprehensive list of these studies under the "Studies" tab.

It is no secret that many schools lack proper air filtration systems, leaving students and faculty exposed to indoor air pollutants and allergens.

Mold is one of the most common issues found in schools, and it can trigger or worsen asthma symptoms in students who are already struggling with this chronic respiratory condition. Fortunately Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta is equipped to assist schools in enhancing their indoor air quality, which can minimize discomforts such as headaches, sinus problems, fatigue, and significantly decrease the probability of asthma attacks.

Through their expert testing services, they can identify potential sources of indoor air pollution, including mold, and work with schools to implement effective filtration solutions. By improving indoor air quality in schools, Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta is helping to create a safer and healthier learning environment for students and teachers alike.

"We're proud to have been serving the Augusta community for seven years now," said Julian Alston for Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta.

"Our commitment to customer satisfaction and personalized attention has helped us become an essential provider of mold and asbestos testing services. We look forward to continuing to serve the Augusta-Richmond community for many years to come."

If you're in the Augusta, Ga. area and are concerned that there is black mold in your home, be sure to contact Air Allergen & Mold Testing of Augusta. With their expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, the go-to choice for anyone seeking to ensure a safe and healthy indoor environment.

