Secretary Blinken’s Call with European Union High Representative Borrell

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Secretary and High Representative discussed their strong support for normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo in the run-up to the upcoming leaders’ meeting in Ohrid, North Macedonia. They also noted the importance of advancing merited EU accession of countries throughout the Western Balkans and the enduring strength of transatlantic unity in support of Ukraine.