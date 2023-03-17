Secretary Blinken to Release the 2022 Human Rights Report  

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks on the release of the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at 11:30 a.m. on March 20, 2023, in the Press Briefing Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Acting Assistant Secretary Erin Barclay of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor will take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Promoting respect for human rights and defending fundamental freedoms is central to who we are as a country. The United States will always support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty. The 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices – required by U.S. law to be submitted to Congress — documents the status of respect for human rights and worker rights in 198 countries and territories.

Instructions for embargoed access to the country reports will be sent to members of the press on March 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. The entire report is EMBARGOED until the start of the press briefing. The individual reports will be available to the public on www.state.gov following the Secretary’s remarks.

This event will be open press and will be livestreamed on www.state.gov.

