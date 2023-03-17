Temporary closure of the Iowa 92 bridge between Lyman and Griswold begins Monday, March 27

Posted on: March 17, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – March 17, 2023 – Drivers on Iowa 92 between Lyman and Griswold will need to plan on following a detour route so construction crews can replace a bridge on the roadway. Beginning on Monday, March 27 to Thursday, Aug. 31, weather permitting, drivers will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 71, Cass County Road G-43, Cass County Road M-56, and Iowa 48.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us