The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Name:

Cardiosave Hybrid Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Cardiosave Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP)

Product Models:

Distribution Dates: March 6, 2012 to July 20, 2017

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: Estimated 2,300

Date Initiated by Firm: January 9, 2023

Device Use

The Cardiosave Hybrid Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and the Cardiosave Rescue IABP are electromechanical systems used to inflate and deflate intra-aortic balloons. These systems provide temporary support to the left ventricle through counter pulsation. Once the balloon is positioned in the aorta, the pump is set to work in synchrony with the electrocardiogram or arterial pressure waveform to make the balloon inflate and deflate at the right time during the cardiac cycle.

Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps are indicated for acute coronary syndrome, cardiac and non-cardiac surgery, or complications of heart failure in adults. They are used in health care facilities.

Reason for Recall

Datascope, a subsidiary of Getinge, is recalling Cardiosave Hybrid IABPs and Rescue IABPs because the coiled cable connecting the display and base on some units may fail, causing an unexpected shutdown. This shutdown will occur without warnings or alarms to alert the user. Once the error occurs, the coiled cord needs to be replaced for the device to work again. The issue may occur in units distributed before July 24, 2017.

An unexpected pump shutdown and any interruption to therapy that occurs can lead to unstable blood flow (hemodynamic instability), organ damage and/or death, especially for people who are critically ill and most likely to receive therapy using these devices.

From June 2019 to August 2022, Datascope/Getinge has reported 44 complaints about damaged coiled cords resulting in unexpected shutdowns. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Who May be Affected

People who receive circulatory support using a CardioSave Hybrid or Rescue IABP (units distributed prior to July 24, 2017, and/or coiled cord part number 0012-00-1801)

Health care personnel providing care that includes the CardioSave Hybrid or Rescue IABP

Maintenance or service personnel providing service to the CardioSave Hybrid or Rescue IABPs

What to Do

On February 7, 2023, Datascope/Getinge sent customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction letter. The letter offered the following clinical guidelines and user actions related to the coiled cord connection issue as part of a list of several notifications.

Coiled Cord Connection Failure Clinical User Actions

Inspect the coiled cable cord of the Cardiosave IABP for visible damage prior to use.

If an unexpected shutdown occurs: Attempt to restart the Cardiosave IABP until an alternative pump is available. If the restart attempt is unsuccessful, use another IABP to continue therapy.

If the device remains inoperable after a shutdown: Remove it from patient care. Contact a service representative to identify the cause and take necessary actions.



Coiled Cord Connection Failure User Actions

Examine inventory immediately to identify any Cardiosave Hybrid and/or Rescue IABPs with the affected coiled cord.

Ensure that all Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump users are aware of this notice and actions to perform.

Complete and sign the MEDICAL DEVICE CORRECTION – RESPONSE form included with the letter to acknowledge receipt of notification. Return the completed form to Datascope/Getinge by e-mailing a scanned copy to cardiosave-sdhl23.act@getinge.com or by faxing the form to 1-877-660-5841.

Distributors should forward the letter to any customers who received affected products.

The letter states that this issue is limited to units distributed prior to July 24, 2017. Datascope/Getinge has developed a hardware correction to address this issue, and a service representative will contact customers to schedule installation of the correction when the correction kit is available.

Contact Information

Customers with questions about this recall should contact their Datascope/Getinge representative or call Datascope/Getinge Technical Support at 1-888-943-8872, options 4, 2, 1, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time Zone).

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.