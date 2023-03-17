Sen. Muth Announces $1.1 Million in Multimodal Transportation Grants for SD44 Projects

ROYERSFORD, PA- March 17, 2023: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that two Chester County projects received over $1.1 million in state grants through the Multimodal Transportation Fund program.

The projects were approved yesterday at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.

“This is an important investment in two projects that will improve our transportation infrastructure in Phoenixville and in East Whiteland,” Muth said. “Our entire region continues to deal with population growth and increased traffic and it is imperative that our Commonwealth continues to invest funds in local transportation priorities that enhance traffic flow and ensure safe travel.”

The following SD44 projects in Chester County received Multimodal Transportation Fund grants:

Phoenixville Borough received $600,000 toward roadway construction at the intersection of Bridge and Starr Streets (SR 29) in the Borough.

East Whiteland Township received $535,000 for preliminary engineering of road widening improvements along Route 30 in the Township.

Applications for the Multimodal Transportation Fund are accepted annually between March 1 and July 31. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

