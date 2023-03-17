Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,790 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Muth Announces $1.1 Million in Multimodal Transportation Grants for SD44 Projects

ROYERSFORD, PA- March 17, 2023: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that two Chester County projects received over $1.1 million in state grants through the Multimodal Transportation Fund program.

The projects were approved yesterday at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.

“This is an important investment in two projects that will improve our transportation infrastructure in Phoenixville and in East Whiteland,” Muth said. “Our entire region continues to deal with population growth and increased traffic and it is imperative that our Commonwealth continues to invest funds in local transportation priorities that enhance traffic flow and ensure safe travel.”

The following SD44 projects in Chester County received Multimodal Transportation Fund grants:

  • Phoenixville Borough received $600,000 toward roadway construction at the intersection of Bridge and Starr Streets (SR 29) in the Borough.
  • East Whiteland Township received $535,000 for preliminary engineering of road widening improvements along Route 30 in the Township. 

Applications for the Multimodal Transportation Fund are accepted annually between March 1 and July 31. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development. 

For more information on the CFA and other available programs, click here.

You just read:

Sen. Muth Announces $1.1 Million in Multimodal Transportation Grants for SD44 Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more