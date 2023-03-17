Senator Santarsiero and Representative Warren Announce State Funding to Improve Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety in Newtown Borough

March 17, 2023- BUCKS COUNTY, PA – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today $192,594 in state funding for pedestrian and cyclist safety improvements along Frost Lane in Newtown Borough.

The award is a state Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which will be used to construct 1,230 linear feet of sidewalk to provide shared bicycle and pedestrian spaces on Frost Lane and the borough’s sidewalk network.

“This project will increase the mobility of walkers and runners by expanding the Borough’s existing sidewalk network, better connecting Frost Lane residents to the businesses in the Borough,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I was happy to advocate for this grant for Newtown Borough and look forward to seeing these improvements implemented as part of the Borough’s continued efforts to advance pedestrian and cyclist safety.”

“I live near Frost Lane, and I have seen firsthand both how widely used the road is by pedestrians and bicyclists and how treacherous it can be. Thanks to this state grant, safety, and quality of life for cyclists, pedestrians, and, well, everyone in the area will be improved,” said Representative Warren. “Congratulations to Newtown Borough Council on this award; their commitment and hard work pays off for the entire community and beyond.”

Newtown Borough Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin added, “We are grateful to have been identified for this grant distribution, and I hope it yields wonderful results for the Borough.”

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Multimodal Transportation Fund grants visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.

