Senator Santarsiero and Representative Labs Announce $345,000 in State Funds for Plumstead Township

March 17, 2023- BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Today, Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Shelby Labs (D-143) announced $345,000 in state funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Local Share Account Statewide Program for a community improvement project based in Plumstead Township.

Plumstead Township was awarded $345,000 to replace two aging water filter vessels in their municipal water system. These filters remove iron and manganese from Cabin Run Wells 2 and 3 in the Northern System. That system serves seven communities in Plumstead Township, and around 880 properties.

“These new water filters will allow Plumstead Township to continue providing clean, safe water to all residents of the township,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I am always happy when I can help municipalities in my district make important infrastructure upgrades that improve the quality of life for residents.”

“This project is vital in continuing to provide residents of Plumstead Township with suitable drinking water,” Representative Labs said. “The grant funding will replace two filter vessels, which remove iron and manganese from the Cabin Run Wells to ensure water continues to meet quality standards.”

Plumstead Township Manager Angela Benner added, “This is wonderful news. We are so appreciative of the funding and for Senator Santarsiero and Representative Labs’ continued support of Plumstead Township. This green sand filter project is a major capital project for one of our main wells in Plumstead Township. Projects like this have to be completed by the Township so that we can continue to provide our residents with quality drinking water.”

The funds come from the distribution of gaming revenues through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. They support a variety of community projects and can be used for any project that serves the public interest and improves the quality of life for members of the community.

For more information on the Local Share Account Statewide Program, visit the DCED website.

