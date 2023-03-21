Spring is Here – 5 Tips to Get Dogs Out and Moving Again from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs
Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to get outside with one’s dog for fun, new outdoor adventures.
Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring has arrived bringing warmer temperatures, melting snow and the need to shake off those winter blues. It’s the perfect time to get outside with one’s dog for fun, new outdoor adventures. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five tips to get out and get moving this spring with one’s dog.
— Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE
• Enjoy the spring weather. After a long, cold winter, spring is the perfect time to enjoy the soft, spring breezes, warmer temperatures and renewed greenery. Dogs love the fresh springtime smells, sounds and sights that unlock only during this time of the year.
• Create a plan to get out and move. Develop a dog walking plan that considers the pet’s age, how far and how long the dog can walk, spring weather walking conditions, the route (flat, up hills, sidewalk, dirt, etc.) and the dog’s mobility. If in doubt, talk with a vet.
• Inspect the dog’s harness and leash. Make sure the dog’s harness and leash are made with quality materials. They should be snug enough so they don’t sag or allow the dog to escape but taunt enough so one’s pet will know the direction the owner wants to walk.
• Check the dog’s mobility. It’s important to check a dog’s mobility, so look for visible signs of
stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
• Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1, already supports two million+ dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks3. There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.
To see the difference YuMOVE can make, check out Elvis' story in this before and after video.
See for yourself. YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “SPRING30” for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code “SPRING40” at checkout.
To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.yumove.com.
