Professional Hair Care Market Registering At a CAGR of 4.6%, is Projected to Reach $26,242.7 million by 2026

The growth of the global professional hair care market is driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Professional Hair Care Market by Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global professional hair care market size was valued at $18596.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $26,242.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The professional hair care products are grooming products that are used to apply on hair to get a desired hairstyle and are also used to handle hair problems including hair fall, frizzy hair, split ends, dandruff, and dry or itchy scalp. The professional hair care products include shampoo, hair wax, hair colorants, straightening & perming products, hair gel, hair conditioner, and others. Application of these professional hair care products nourishes the hair & scalp, and gives an aesthetic hairstyle and look. Moreover, these grooming products including hair straightening & perming products, hair colorants, and styling agents are gaining popularity among young as well as aged consumers. Over the past couple of decades, there has been a rise in the concern over the hair protection, hair fall, hair density, as well as the quality of hair that needs to be ude products including hair color, hair wax, hair straightener, and others. Increase in self-awareness toward following trending fashion among youngsters is expected to drive profits in the professional hair care market. Furthermore, the availability these professional hair care products in the market through different distribution channels that include online stores, salons, and others also boosts the professional hair care market growth.

The hair coloring segment in the professional hair care market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rise in social media including Instagram as well as increase in celebrity influence has contributed toward rise in awareness about fashion trends related to hair color such as gray & pastel color specifically among the young consumers. In addition, golden Ombore hair color, rose blonde hair color, gray & pastel hair color, and nude hair color are some of the best hair color trends at present. Moreover, increase in number of hair salons and spas is also contributing in fueling the growth of the hair coloring segment in terms of value sales.

The E-commerce segment in the professional hair care market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the easy accessibility, heavy discounts, and offers on cosmetics products including professional hair care. This boosts the adoption of e-commerce in the professional hair care market, and becomes a popular medium for the purchase of professional hair care products. Moreover, easy availability of different types of professional hair care products along with the information about the ingredients used in hair care products such as hair wax, hair color, and others coupled with the tips on how to use these products, time-saving feature, and the facility of home delivery contribute to the growth of online sales.

According to Roshan Deshmukh, Research Manager, Consumer Goods at Allied Market Research, “The global demand for professional hair care market is expected to increase due to the rise in concern about hair protection as well as the increase in concern of one’s facial appearance & look among the young as well as aged consumers, which results in the growing demand for professional hair care products among the consumers globally.

The global professional hair care market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoos, styling agents, and straightening & perming products. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/retail chains, e-commerce, specialty stores, pharmacies, salons, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Key Players:

The key players operating in the professional hair care industry are L'Oréal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estée Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Tony & Guy, and Shiseido Company, Limited.

Key Findings:

By product type, the shampoo segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

By distribution channel, the salons segment occupied the maximum share in in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market forecast.

By region, North America accounted for about 35.46% in 2018 of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

