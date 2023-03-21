Newly Released: Buried Secrets
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVIEWS:
"An incredible story of one woman's disappearance that will stick with you long after you've read the final page."
"I read in one sitting. I just couldn't put it down and now three days later I'm reading it again."
SYNPOSIS:
Vanished without a trace!
Rebecca was a 12-year-old girl who believed her life would be perfect if her mother would return home.
Following a long night of serious discussion about her mother's pending divorce from her stepfather, Rebecca was dropped off at home. While her mother ran to the store, a few blocks away to pick up a pack of cigarettes.
She was exhausted and went to bed. As soon as she awoke the next morning, she discovered that her mother had not returned. Suddenly, her heart raced and her head whirled.
Days passed and still no sign of Janie. Something was wrong. Her mother had never left her alone.
Rebecca couldn't understand why no one took her mother's disappearance seriously. It had been a long time since her mother had come home, and she was left alone. She needed someone to help her find her.
What happened to Janie Lamb? Someone had information but wouldn't disclose it, or perhaps they did..... 32 years later.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sheila Walker Carroll is an award-winning film director, screenwriter, and best-selling author.
She is also a wife, mother of two adult children, grandmother to a granddaughter, dog, goat, rabbit, and two active puppies.
Sheila loves to tell a good story, whether it be through writing or her favorite persona, Grammy Gab. Most of her stories are fiction, but if a reader looks closely between the lines, truths can be found.
When asked what she hopes to accomplish through her writing, she said she hopes to accomplish four things: to entertain, educate, inspire, and make a difference.
