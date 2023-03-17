Submit Release
Héma-Québec and its nurses and practical nurses in Québec (affiliated with the CSN) sign an agreement in principle

MONTREAL, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec is pleased to announce that an agreement in principle was reached on March 16 with the Syndicat des infirmières et infirmières auxiliaires d'Héma-Québec (CSN). Said agreement in principle will be put to a vote at the meeting scheduled for March 19.

"I'm grateful to the employer and union bargaining teams for their hard work throughout the bargaining process, especially in the last few days. This agreement in principle lays the foundation for an agreement that will enable us to look ahead and focus our energy in pursuing our inspiring mission," said Nathalie Fagnan, President and CEO of Héma-Québec.

Out of respect for the ongoing union approval process, the details of the agreement in principle remain confidential, and Héma-Québec will not comment on this matter.

