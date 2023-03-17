Submit Release
TRREB's Past President's Scholarship Is Open for Applications

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Members are committed to investing in the next generation of decision-makers and innovators. On behalf of our Members, TRREB grants scholarships to high school students with an interest in real estate who are pursuing post-secondary education through the annual Past President's Scholarship initiative.

"Continuing our tradition of supporting future leaders in real estate and youth within our communities, we are excited for our 2023 scholarship program. We invite students pursuing a post-secondary education to apply, and we look forward to seeing how this scholarship supports their goals and aspirations," said TRREB President Paul Baron.

Since the program's inception in 2007, fifty-eight deserving students have received a total of $222,000 in scholarship money awarded.

Eligible applicants may apply for one of eight awards: two $5,000 first-place, two $2,500 second-place, two $2,000 third-place awards, and two $1,500 fourth-place awards.

TRREB is accepting scholarship applications. To qualify, students must demonstrate academic achievement, leadership skills and community involvement. They must also write a 1,500- to 1800-word essay on one of two timely real estate-related topics: the Ontario government's proposal to allow development in the Greenbelt or whether owning or renting is the best option for various segments of the GTA population.


Last year, Ryan Tan, Deborah Ojo, Dream Tuitt-Barnes, Jonathan Sekyewa, Tivona Mwangi, Darrah Tan, Zufishan (Amber) Siddiqui, and Mahak Mishra received scholarships to further their education. Learn more about last year's winners and their essays here.

The deadline to submit this year's scholarship application is Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. 

For more information about our scholarship and to apply, go to: TRREB.ca.


