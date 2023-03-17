Port Houston Commission Regular Meeting

Monday, March 20, 2023

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will hold its regular meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023, beginning at 9:15 a.m. A quorum of the Port Commission, along with executive leadership, will be present in the boardroom of the Port Houston Executive Office Building, located at 111 East Loop North, Houston, TX 77029.

It will be conducted as a hybrid meeting open to the public to attend in person or accessed virtually via WebEx webinar. The agenda and instructions for accessing Port Houston public meetings are available at https://www.porthouston.com/about/public-meetings/agendas-minutes/

The Port Commission Community Advisory Council (PCCAC) will also meet the same day on Monday, March 20, 2023 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming Port Commission Regular Meetings (subject to change):

Tuesday, May 2 at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 23 at 9:15 a.m.

Sign-up for public comment is available up to an hour before the meeting by contacting Erik Eriksson at eeriksson@porthouston.com or Liana Christian at lchristian@porthouston.com.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel – the nation's largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. nation. The more than 200 private and eight public terminals along the federal waterway supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6% of Texas' total gross domestic product (GDP) – and a total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website: https://porthouston.com/

