SchoolsFirst FCU Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023

Award program honors forward-thinking employers for their commitment to employee engagement

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced it was named a winner of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®. Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers that display leadership in innovation in engaging their workplaces. Now in its 11th year, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards will honor this year's winners during a celebration on May 30, the evening before the Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference in Austin, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005772/en/

"At SchoolsFirst FCU, we believe in the transformative power of an engaged workforce," said Sarai Koo, senior vice president Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Culture of SchoolsFirst FCU. "By cultivating a positive and supportive workplace culture, we enable our team to deliver unparalleled World-Class Personal Service to our Members. This commitment to our teammembers not only benefits them but also strengthens our organization, allowing us to fulfill our mission of providing financial security to our Members."

A panel of 11 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Leadership, communication, culture, rewards and recognition, professional and personal growth, accountability and performance, vision and values, and social responsibility.

"Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engaged and supports all employees is no easy feat," said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. "We're proud to announce this year's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies that are truly redefining employee engagement excellence."

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005772/en/