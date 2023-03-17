Georgia Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Has Low APR Financing Offers as Well as Cash Back Incentives on the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Carl Black Kennesaw has the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 on sale now, and it has both cash back incentives as well as financing deals at low APRs.

KENNESAW, Georgia (PRWEB) March 17, 2023

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw is excited to offer new bonus cash and financing deals for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. These offers provide great value to customers who are looking to purchase this popular pickup truck.

-Bonus Cash Offer

Customers purchasing a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 can take advantage of a bonus cash offer of $1500. This offer is not available with some other offers, and new retail delivery must be taken by 04/03/2023.

-GMC Loyalty Cash Offer

Customers who currently lease or own a 2009 model year or newer Buick or GMC passenger car or truck can enjoy GMC Loyalty Cash of $2500 when purchasing a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. Proof of current lease or ownership must be shown at least 30 days prior to the new vehicle sale. This offer is not available with special financing, lease, and some other offers. New retail delivery must be taken by 04/03/2023.

-Financing Deals

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw is also offering attractive financing deals for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. Customers can avail of 2.9% or 4.9% financing and make no monthly payments for 90 days. To be eligible for these deals, customers must finance with GM Financial and make a down payment, if applicable. This offer is not available in FL, PA or TX, and some customers may not qualify. New retail delivery must be taken by 04/03/2023.

For well-qualified buyers, the dealership is offering 2.9% APR financing for 36 months, with a monthly payment of $29.04 for every $1000 financed. The average example down payment is 16.3%. This offer is not available with leases and some other offers.

"We are thrilled to offer these exclusive deals for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500," said a representative from Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw. "We want to make sure that our customers get the best value possible when they purchase this powerful and reliable pickup truck from us."

-About Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw is a full-service dealership offering new and used vehicles, auto repair, and financing. The dealership is committed to providing its customers with a hassle-free car buying experience. For more information, visit https://www.carlblackkennesaw.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/georgia_chevrolet_buick_gmc_dealership_has_low_apr_financing_offers_as_well_as_cash_back_incentives_on_the_2023_gmc_sierra_1500/prweb19228879.htm