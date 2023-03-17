Lamborghini of Austin Has the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante in Stock Now

Lamborghini of Austin Announces Arrival of 2023 Urus S and Urus Performante Models

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) March 17, 2023

Lamborghini of Austin, one of the premier luxury auto dealerships in Texas, is proud to announce the arrival of the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante models.

Featuring cutting-edge technology, high-performance capabilities, and sleek, modern designs, the 2023 Urus S and Urus Performante are sure to impress drivers looking for the ultimate driving experience.

"The 2023 Urus S and Urus Performante are two of the most anticipated vehicles of the year, and we're thrilled to have them in stock at our dealership," said Jeremy Jaramillo of Lamborghini of Austin. "These models are a true testament to Lamborghini's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering and design."

The Urus S boasts a top speed of 190 mph and can reach 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Its powerful V8 engine delivers 650 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, making it one of the fastest and most dynamic SUVs on the market.

The Urus Performante, on the other hand, takes things up a notch with a top speed of 202 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds. Its lightweight construction, aerodynamic design, and upgraded suspension system make it the ultimate performance SUV.

Both models feature Lamborghini's advanced ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) system, which allows drivers to customize their driving experience and select from a range of driving modes, including Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra, and Neve.

Individuals who would like to learn more about buying a Lamborghini Urus or other luxury sport vehicle can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lamborghini_of_austin_has_the_2023_lamborghini_urus_s_and_urus_performante_in_stock_now/prweb19228142.htm