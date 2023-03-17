Herman Cook Volkswagen of Encinitas, California Recently Added Important Cross-Comparisons Between Popular VW Models and Comparable Vehicles from Other Manufacturers

ENCINITAS, Calif. (PRWEB) March 17, 2023

Herman Cook Volkswagen of Encinitas has announced the addition of new model research pages to its website, offering detailed information on the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas and the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon.

Customers in the Encinitas area can now easily access the pages to explore the features, specs, and pricing of each model side by side. The dealership's new model research pages also include comparisons with competitors such as the Nissan Maxima and the Kia Telluride.

"The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a spacious and comfortable SUV with advanced safety features," said Connor Cook, General Manager of Herman Cook Volkswagen. "Meanwhile, the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon boasts a sleek design and impressive performance capabilities."

"We are committed to providing our customers with the information they need to make informed decisions when purchasing a new vehicle," added Cook. "These new research pages are just one example of that commitment."

Individuals who would like to learn more about the dealership or any vehicles in the Volkswagen lineup from Herman Cook VW of Encinitas can visit the dealership website, http://www.cookvw.com. Anyone wishing to speak with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 855-637-8636.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/encinitas_california_volkswagen_dealership_adds_valuable_model_research_pages_to_its_website/prweb19228241.htm