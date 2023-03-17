Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,842 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding that will help several innovative businesses accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event:

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets.




Date:

March 20, 2023




Time:

10:00 am PT




Location:

Aspect Biosystems 
1781 West 75th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.


Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c1697.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more