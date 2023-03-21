Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone Announces 17-Date Pacific Northwest Tour in May 2023

David Arkenstone & Friends

Concerts in Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and California

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone brings An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends to 17 cities beginning in Oregon, heading north to Washington and British Columbia, then back south to Northern California as part of his Pacific Northwest Tour 2023. Tour dates listed in full below.

This candlelit concert is a joyous genre blend of neo-classical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral, world music, and Music Inspired by Middle Earth. With over 100 million Spotify streams, 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC Sports such as The Kentucky Derby, US Women's Figure Skating, and Premier League soccer – David’s music holds something for everyone, taking concertgoers on a musical journey from first note to last.

Joined on stage by virtuoso musicians Terre Lee (violin), Carlyn Kessler (cello), Kimberly Zaleski (flute), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion), David has plenty of surprises in store. A musical storyteller, he is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. “I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David. “I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”

In anticipation of the Pacific Northwest Tour, David says, “I’m very excited about our upcoming tour in May. My very talented band and I have a great evening planned. We’re playing quite a few songs from my catalog that I haven’t performed live before. It’ll be lots of fun and a great evening to share with you and your friends and family!”

Receiving Grammy® nominations in 2021, 2019, 2004, 2000, and 1992, this visionary continues to create distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. David’s compositions are often influenced by the beauty of nature, classical music, Celtic dance, medieval folklore, and the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends will embrace the Pacific Northwest with passionate compositions, heartwarming stories, and an evening to be remembered for years to come.

David enjoys touring and meeting his fans from around the world. “One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different from making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation. You’re in the moment, you perform your best, and many times reach new heights – then it’s gone and on to the next show!”

The Pacific Northwest Tour 2023 of An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends will include the following stops:

5/10 Coos Bay OR at The Dolphin Playhouse

5/11 Roseburg OR at The SunnySide Theatre

5/12 Portland OR at Portland’5 Centers for the Arts, Winningstad Theatre

5/13 Bellevue WA at Meydenbauer Center Theatre

5/14 Enumclaw WA at Chalet Theatre

5/16 Seattle WA at Fremont Abbey Arts Center

5/18 Vancouver BC at York Theatre, The Cultch

5/19 Delta BC at North Delta Centre for the Arts

5/20 Victoria BC at First Unitarian Church of Victoria

5/21 Monroe WA at Wagner Performing Arts Center

5/22 Tacoma WA w/Chasing Ebenezer at McMenamins Spanish Ballroom@ Elks Temple

5/24 Astoria OR at Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts

5/25 Eugene OR at WOW Hall

5/26 Mount Shasta CA at Jefferson Center for the Arts

5/27 Lakeport CA at Soper Reese

5/28 Cloverdale CA at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

5/30 Berkeley CA at Freight & Salvage (in concert live and w/live stream)

Tickets are on sale now for the Pacific Northwest Tour at davidarkenstone.com or https://linktr.ee/davidarkenstone. For interviews and media passes, please contact Cynthia Gage or Mavis Harris. We’d like to invite you as our guest to experience a concert. Please include your interest for passes, bookings, group ticket rates, or media kit in your email to cindygagecsr@gmail.com, or call 818-481-2600.