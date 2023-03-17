Shapiro Administration Announces More Than $58 Million in New Investments to Improve Infrastructure and Strengthen Economy Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced 157 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $58,662,492 in grants and loans. These projects provide funding to develop real estate, strengthen the agriculture industry, and enhance infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

The funding approved today aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget, which provides commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvanians. Governor Shapiro’s budget outlines a number of steps to strengthen our communities and spur economic development across Pennsylvania.

BPA provides mezzanine capital for developers for real estate assets in small to mid-sized Pennsylvania communities. Funds can be used on industrial, commercial, and multi-use projects. Rock Lititz, LP, through EDC Finance Corporation, received $2,308,963 to construct Pod #4, a 133,600-square-foot multi-tenant building in Warwick Township, Lancaster County.

FIF aims to strengthen Pennsylvania’s agriculture and tourism industries through loan guarantees. Funds can be used for land and building acquisition and construction, machinery and equipment purchases and upgrades, and working capital. Daniel L. Metzler, through SEDA-Council of Governments, received $210,000 for the acquisition of a 23-acre farm located at 2691 JPM Road, Lewisburg, Union County.

MTF provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth. Funds can be used for the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development. The CFA approved 155 MTF projects totaling more than $56.1 million in grants.

The approved MTF projects are located in 45 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, and York. A full listing of the MTF projects can be found on the CFA’s website.

“The projects funded today will help make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “From making critical infrastructure improvements, to strengthening small communities, these projects work to enhance our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

