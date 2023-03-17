Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat 2023-24 seasons and rules booklet available online

Idaho's 2023-24 Moose, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet is now available online, and should be hitting the shelves at regional offices and license vendors by the last week in March.

The booklet can be viewed here online.

In recent years, bighorn sheep and mountain goat populations and tag numbers have remained relatively stable with changes in tag numbers and hunt areas reflecting routine fluctuations in populations, and that is once again the case for the 2023-24 seasons.

Hunting for these species is by controlled hunt only. The first controlled hunt application is from April 1-30. Any tags remaining after the first drawing will be offered in a second drawing, with the second application period running from June 15 through June 25.

For moose, hunters are reminded that in addition to the controlled hunts, there are four moose tags available through Fish and Game's Super Hunt program. See Page 13 of the 2023-24 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet to learn more. The deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.