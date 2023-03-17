ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting March 16, 2023
00:00 - Opening Comments
03:00 - Review of Public Comment
08:45 - Spring Chinook Salmon Season Setting
25:40 - Unit 39 Trapping Petition
36:40 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24
37:30 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (DEER)
01:03:47 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (ELK)
01:15:58 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (PRONGHORN)
01:18:00 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (BLACK BEAR, MOUNTAIN LION, WOLF)
01:32:40 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (LANDOWNER APPRECIATION TAGS)
01:39:26 - Ducks Unlimited Canada Fall Flights Program
02:16:42 - Migratory Game Bird Season Setting Preview
02:38:16 - Rulemaking and Legislative Update
02:44:10 - Mourning Dove Banding Program
02:58:56 - Shed Antler Pickup Update
03:17:36 - Pronghorn Management Plan
03:43:52 - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Update
03:57:00 - Director's Report