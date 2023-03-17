Submit Release
ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting March 16, 2023

00:00 - Opening Comments 

03:00 - Review of Public Comment 

08:45 - Spring Chinook Salmon Season Setting 

25:40 - Unit 39 Trapping Petition 

36:40 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 

37:30 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (DEER) 

01:03:47 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (ELK) 

01:15:58 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (PRONGHORN) 

01:18:00 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (BLACK BEAR, MOUNTAIN LION, WOLF) 

01:32:40 - Big Game Season Setting 2023-24 (LANDOWNER APPRECIATION TAGS) 

01:39:26 - Ducks Unlimited Canada Fall Flights Program 

02:16:42 - Migratory Game Bird Season Setting Preview 

02:38:16 - Rulemaking and Legislative Update 

02:44:10 - Mourning Dove Banding Program 

02:58:56 - Shed Antler Pickup Update 

03:17:36 - Pronghorn Management Plan 

03:43:52 - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Update 

03:57:00 - Director's Report

