Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of RYVYL Inc. (RVYL) Investors - Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RYVYL Inc. (“RYVYL” or the “Company”) f/k/a GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: RVYL). The lawsuit alleges RYVYL made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts throughout the class period, including: (1) RYVYL downplayed its serious issues with its internal controls; (2) several of RYVYL’s financial statements throughout 2021 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders’ equity and understatements of losses; (3) as a result, RYVYL would need to restate certain previously issued financial statements.



If you bought shares of RYVYL between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 3, 2023.

